IndiaUddhav Thackeray: INDIA blocwill cross 300 Lok Sabha seats out of 543
India

Uddhav Thackeray: INDIA blocwill cross 300 Lok Sabha seats out of 543

By: Northlines

Date:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has claimed that bloc will win over 300 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Buldhana for Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Narendra Khedekar, Thackeray said the BJP would soon be made to learn a harsh lesson by the people for calling his party “nakli [fake] Shiv Sena.” “You call my party ‘nakli' Shiv Sena, but this same Sena will show you its real strength. Is my Shiv Sena like your degree that you call it nakli? The people will show you your place,” Thackeray added. Modi had earlier called the Thackeray-led party a “nakli” Shiv Sena.

