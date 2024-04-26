Priyankamay contest fromRae Bareli; Varun says no to fighting cousin

With the possibility of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting from the Gandhi bastion, Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, saffron corridors are abuzz with speculations that Varun Gandhi, who was denied a ticket by the BJP from his Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency and is currently in the political sulk mode, may have got a feeler to test the waters in Rae Bareli. Sources close to Varun Gandhi revealed that the top BJP leadership was now contemplating making it a “Gandhi vs Gandhi” battle in Rae Bareli. However, Varun Gandhi has opted out of a possible poll contest against his cousin Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and Rae Bareli Congress passed resolutions stating that the party should field “Priyanka or any other member of the Gandhi family” from Rae Bareli. Priyanka has been campaigning extensively in the Lok Sabha polls and now ready to fight from Rae Bareli seat if the party grants her the permission. She would be the third generation from the Nehru-Gandhi family to contest from Rae Bareli, if that's the case.