India

Rahulkeeps his focus firm on caste census, pro-poor justice

By: Northlines

Date:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has placed the OBC, SC and ST question as the top priority of the discourse by maintaining a sharp emphasis on the matter in his election campaign speeches and demanding nationwide caste census to better evaluate the situation of 's Dalits, OBCs and the poor. Gandhi even said that “an X-ray of society” – a national headcount to determine the socio-economic status of marginalised sections – is “now [his] life's mission”. He added that the Congress party manifesto promised the return of a small amount of money to the 90% people of the country from the ₹16 lakh crore that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the select 22 crony capitalists he hobnobs with. “We did not say we will return the entire 16 lakh crore. We have calculated and said only a small amount of money would be returned,” Rahul Gandhi said speaking at SamajikNyaySammelan in Delhi's Jawahar Bhawan.

