Congress to discuss candidates for Amethi, Raebareli seats on Saturday

By: Northlines

New Delhi, Apr 26: The top Congress leadership will discuss and finalise the party candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday evening, sources said on Friday.

The Congress' central election committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet on Saturday evening to discuss the remaining seats for Lok Sabha polls, they said.

The sources said the party is likely to discuss the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Amethi and Raebareli, previously held by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, respectively.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 317 Lok Sabha seats.

 

 

