Rajasthan men, Kerela women bag Volleyball titles

Jammu, Feb 10: Rajasthan men and Kerela women emerged champions in the 71st Senior National Volleyball Championship held in Guwahati in Assam yesterday.

The Rajasthan men team, led by captain Dushyant Jakhar, won the Gold after a gap of 42 years with last won in 1981 at Faridabad. In final, Rajasthan defeated Services in straight 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-20) sets. The men’s bronze went to Tamil Nadu, who outplayed Haryana 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22) in the hardliner.

Kerala wins women’s title

Kerala won the women’s title by defeating Railways 3-1 (25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21) in a four-set clash. The Rajasthan women’s team missed out on the bronze medal losing to West Bengal in straight sets of 21-25, 24-26, 17-25).