JU Wushu team brings laurels

Jammu, Feb 10: University of Jammu (JU) Wushu team excelled in the All India Inter-University winning four medals, including gold and silver, at Chandigarh University. While Hrithik Charak won gold in 85 kg category, silver came through Gurmeet Singh in 90 kg weight group. Other two bronze secured by Rohan Sharma (65 Kg) and Pratham (80 kg). The team was headed by Jai Bharat as manager. Meanwhile, as per a handout issued by the JU, Vice Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai congratulated the team and appreciated the efforts of the Department of Sports.