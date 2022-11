Over 100 participate in Jammu Judo meet

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 21: Over 100 boys and girls drawn from different clubs and educational institutions as also academies took part in the day-long Jammu District (Junior

and Cadet) Championship held at New Indoor Complex , Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

The event was organised by Judo Association of Jammu under the aegis of Judo Association of J&K and J&K Sports Council (JKSC). The

competition officiated by the technical penal comprising Suraj Bhan Singh, Ritika Slathia and Rameshwar Singh Jamwal under the guidance of

organising secretary, Manish Chatwal.

Prominent among others present were Vikas Gupta, senior vice president; Suraj Sharma, general secretary; Bhanu Partap, chairman selection

committee; Rajesh Verma and Yogesh Sareen.

THE RESULTS:

GIRLS: 44 Kg: Nikita, Ist; Akshane Gupta, 2nd; Mamta Malik and Taniya, 3rd. 48 Kg: Khushi Thakur, Ist; Palvi Choudhary, 2nd; Paya Kashyap

and Maya, 3rd. 52 Kg: Palak Sharma, Ist; Sunakshi Devi, 2nd; Kanishka Kesar and Upasana, 3rd. 57 Kg: Sakshi, Ist; Bhumika Dhar, 2nd. 63

Kg: Mithili Kotwal, Ist and Priya Sharma, 2nd. 70 Kg: Nirali Sharma, Ist and Arohi Sharma, 2nd. 78 Kg: Anshika Sharma, Ist. Plus 73 Kg: A

Suhani Kiran, Ist.

BOYS: 55 Kg: Eshan Saini, Ist; Atul Sharma, 2nd; Shahnawaz Manzoor and Sumit Lal, 3rd. 60 Kg: Rahul, Ist; Bilal Ahmed, 2nd; Mohit Kumar and Abid

Hussain, 3rd. 66 Kg: Akshay Sharma, Ist; Nixon, 2nd; Priyanshu Badyal and Gian Singh, 3rd. 73 Kg: Aditya Kumar, Ist; Ayush Jasrotra, 2nd; Vishal Kumar

and Sunny Thakur, 3rd. 81 kg: Varun Sharma, Ist; Arav Guppta, 2nd and Shivanar Dogra, 3rd. 90 Kg: Diwakar Singh, Ist and Tanmay Raina, 2nd. 100 Kg:

Abijai Singh, Ist.