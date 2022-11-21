Kreeda Bharati felicitates Cricketer Bagal

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 21: Kreeda Bharati Jammu and Kashmir today felicitated former India cricketer, Surinder Singh Bagal on being appointed as selector by

the Uttrakhand Cricket Association.

“Vice president of the Kreeda Bharati J&K, Surinder has made us feel proud by becoming first cricketer from the Union Territory to get such an

appointment outside the his home State,” said president of the Kreeda Bharati J&K, Shiv Kumar Sharma.

The felicitation took place during a meeting of the Kreeda Bharati to discuss and finalise participation of J&K in the ‘National Khel Sangam’ at

Luknow in Uttar Pradesh from next month.

“The meeting was called to finalise and discuss in detail the representation of J&K at the National event in UP. All the members of the UT executive

committee attended today’s meeting,” informed general secretary of the Kreeda Bharati J&K, RC Vaid.

Further, detailed discussions took place over expansion of the J&K unit at the district level and tehsil level. “We are close to finalisation of the

constitution of eight districts units of Jammu Division of the Kreeda Bharati with the sole aim to support the Government initiatives to involve people from

all the age groups to active sports activities,” mentioned vice president of the organisation, Sunil Mahajan.

The meeting was also attended by Raj Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma and Sanjeev Sharma.