NL Correspodent

Shivansh, Nasir, Jiyaad power J&K to thrilling win over Chhattisgarh

Wicketkeeper/batter Shivansh Sharma, opening batter Jiyaad Nazir Magray and all-rounder Lone Nasir Muzaffar guided Jammu and Kashmir

to a thrilling 5-run wi over Chhattisgarh in the Mens U-25 State A Trophy at Railway Cricket ground, Rajkot today.

Batting first, Jammu and Kashmir scored a big total of 292 runs in 50 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process. Shivansh top scored with 80 runs

off 104 balls, studded with 3 fours and one six, while Jiyaad contributed 71 runs off 92 balls including 11 boundaries.

Lone Nasir scored power-packed 59 runs off 29 balls studded with 5 fours and 4 sixes. All the three batters showed stellar grit and tenacity,

besides displaying fluidity, grace and brilliance to notch up magnificent half-centuries.

For Chhattisgarh, Satyam Dubey, skipper Gagandeep Singh and Vijay Yadav took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Chhattisgarh scored 287 runs and lost the match in a thrilling contest by a narrow margin of 5 runs. Opening batter Ayush Pandey

scored magnificent 80 runs off 89 balls, studded with 9 fours and 1 six, while Gagandeep Singh contributed brisk 63 runs off 50 balls with 4 fours

and 1 six. PM Yadav and Deepak Yadav contributed 43 and 34 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Taizeem Younis Tak took 3 wickets, while Lone Nasir, Vanshaj Sharma and Kawal Preet Singh claimed one wicket each.

The Sub Committee Members of JKCA including Brig Anil Gupta, Member-Administration; Advocate Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs and

Cricketer Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations and Development JKCA congratulated the team for this splendid victory.

Majid Dar, Member Cricket Development Kashmir, Roopali Slathia and Abdul Qayoom, Members Cricket Advisory Committee and Senior

Selectors of JKCA also congratulated the team for this big win.

The team is being accompanied by former First Class cricketer Sarabjeet Singh as Head Coach, Hilal Ahmed Zargar and Vivek Khajuria

as Manager and Co-Manager respectively, Kavaljeet Singh as as Batting Coach, Sameer Ali as Bowling Coach, Guru Partap Singh as Trainer,

Sahil Magotra as Performance/Video Analyst, Dr Chirag Pandya as Physio and Arun as Masseur.