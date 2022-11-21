GDC Samba bags overall Archery trophy

Jammu, Nov 21: Government Degree College (GDC) Samba bagged overall trophy securing 25 points in the Inter Collegiate (Men) Archery Competition of

University of Jammu (JU) which was organised Department of Sports on the JU Campus, here today.

The overall second place went to GDC Basohli with nine points. The event as officiated by the officials from J&K Police, Darshana Sharma and Simi

Kumari under the guidance of Jai Bharat and PD Singh.

Earlier, the event was declared open by Director Sports, JU, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba. Among others present were Raj Kumar, Vikas Karlopia, Sandeep

Sharma, Narinder Sharma, Sonu Kumari and Sanjeev Jamwal.

THE RESULTS:

Individual 30 Mts: Ashutosh Singh, GDC Samba, Ist; Akshit Sharma, GDC Samba, 2nd; and Rahul Kumar, GDC Samba, 3rd.

Team 30 Mts: GDC-Samba (Ashutosh Singh, Akshit Sharma and Rahul Kumar), Ist; GDC Basohli (Munish Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Mukesh

Kumar), 2nd and GDC Paloura (Harsh Singh, Gursewak Singh, Karanveer Ragotra and Ajay Kumar), 3rd.