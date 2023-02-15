Out but not down… Dhawan eyes IPL, World Cup glory

NL Corresspondent

Shikhar Dhawan finds himself out of the Indian team less than three months after captaining the ODI side, but the 37-year-old opener has not yet given up on a strong desire to play the World Cup at home later this year.

One of the finest openers India produced in the 50-over format, Dhawan was dropped from the side following a lean run, which included the three matches in Bangladesh in December.

The southpaw led India in New Zealand in November when Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul were rested.

Shubman Gill came into the team at Dhawan’s expense and the young opener hasn’t looked back ever since, amassing four hundreds, including a double hundred in his last seven innings.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural Formula E race in India, the ever optimistic Dhawan looked back at ups and downs of the last three months.

“They (ups and downs) are part of life. With time, with experience, you learn how to handle them with ease. I find lot of strength in them. I did my best. If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine.

“That is why that person is there and I am not there. I am very happy and content wherever I am. I make sure my process goes on strong. Of course, there is always a chance of me coming back to the side.

“If it comes it is good, if it doesn’t come that is also good. I have achieved a lot and I am happy with that. Whatever has to come will come. I don’t get desperate about it,” said Dhawan, who has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20s.