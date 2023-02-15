J&K women in semis, men reach QFs of Rollball

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 15: Host Jammu and Kashmir women today qualified for the semifinals stages while men team made it to the knockout stages of quarterfinals in the ongoing 19th Senior National Rollball Championship at Skating Rink, MA Stadium, here.

In the meantime, semifinals line up has been drawn in women section with J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan making it to the last four stages of the event. Earlier, J&K defeated Chattisgarh while Uttar Pradesh trounced Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan beat Jharkhand. In other quarterfinal match, Maharasthra trounced Tamil Nadu.

In today’s knockout rounds, general secretary of the Rollball Federation of India (RFI), Chetan Bhandwalkar was the special guest, who interacted with the teams. He was briefed by general secretary of Rollball Association of J&K, Madhu Sharma about the event. However, the visiting RFI official was all praise for the J&K Sports Council (JKSC).

The Men (League) Results: Tamil Nadu bt Punjab 15-02; Pondicherry bt Chandigarh 3-1; Kerela bt Madhya Pradesh 6-2; Assam got walkover Goa; Bihar bt Uttarakhand 13-0; Rajasthan bt J&K 5-2; Maharashtra bt Punjab 20-1; Kerela bt Andhra Pradesh 20-1; Bihar bt Chandigarh 9-1; J&K bt Haryana 8-5.