GDC Samba, PG win 2 games each in Volleyball

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 15: A midst hectic schedule, Government Degree College (GDC) Samba and Post Graduate (PG) Departments won both the scheduled matches in the league round of the ongoing inter-college men’s Volleyball Tournament of University of Jammu (JU) on the campus grounds, here today.

Organised by the Department of Sports, JU, the competition attracted a good number of teams from affiliated colleges, including those from far off places of Poonch, Basohli and Ramnagar.

The technical panel for today’s matches included Mulkraj Sharma, Anil Sharma, Parvinder, Shubam Sharma, Manik Nargotra and Vikas Karlopia.

The Detailed Results: GDC Reasi bt GDC Akhnoor 2-1 (25-13, 22-25,15-11); GDC Samba bt GDC Marh 2-0 (25-19, 25-23); GDC Khour bt GCET Jammu 2-0 (25-13, 25-19); GDC Poonch bt MIER 2-0 (25-12, 25-11); GDC Rajouri bt MBS College 2-0 (25-13, 25-10); GDC Kunjwani bt GDC Sidhra 2-0 (25-11, 25-10); PG Departments bt GDC Ramnagar 2-0 (25-15 25-14); GDC Samba bt GDC Basoli 2-0 (25-16, 25-17); GDC Kathua bt GDC Rajouri 2-0 (25-13, 25-23); PG Departments bt GDC Kunjwani 2-0 (25-19, 25-22); GDC Hiranagar bt GDC RS Pura 2-0 (25-18, 25-19).