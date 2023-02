Agencies

Ahead of his 100th Test — India’s second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, which begins on Friday — Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja met Prime Minister N D Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

‘It was an honour to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji. I will cherish the interaction and encouragement ahead of my 100th Test. Thank you @PMOIndia,’ Pujara tweeted.

Pujara, 35, will become the 13th Indian to play 100 or more Tests.