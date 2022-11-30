No space for religious politics in modern era: Azad

Doda, Nov 29: Hitting out on political parties in Jammu
and Kashmir for dividing people on religious lines, former
chief minister and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chief,
Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that ‘the politics of UT
shall be based on developmental issues’.
He termed the prevailing trend of infusing religious divide
for political gains by some political parties as “unfortunate”
and challenged them to debate with him on developmental
issues.
“It is unfortunate that some political parties are trying to
divide the people on religious grounds to secure their
political interests. Instead they shall focus on
developmental issues, creating job avenues for our youth.
But they know they can’t deliver so they adopt the
communal strategy to gain power,” he was addressing a
public meeting at Kastigarh, Doda, J&K on Tuesday.
As per a statement, Azad reminded the people of his
tenure as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for two
and a half years and termed that as a golden
developmental era of erstwhile state.
“The Chenab valley was overlooked by successive
regimes and no real development had taken place. When I
became the chief minister of erstwhile state, I built roads,
schools, and hospitals for the Chenab valley. In my tenure
even University was established here when the schools
were unavailable for basic education in this landlocked
region”.
This all, Azad said, was possible when I ensured inclusive
development and didn’t believe in power games while
dividing people on caste and religion basis. “The people of
Jammu and Kashmir and Chenab valley in particular must
reject the divisive agenda and join the Democratic Azad
Party to ensure peace, harmony and development of the
entire Jammu Kashmir,” he urged the people.
Dozens of workers from other parties joined DAP on the
occasion. He said religious politics has deeply harmed our
country and people have suffered with no progressive
roadmap available ahead.
“The people should vote for candidates and parties on the
basis of development. They must check the track record of
every candidate and his party before casting the ballot.
That is the only way to defeat the divisive designs,” he
said, adding “In the contemporary world religious politics
has no space and the world has rejected it.