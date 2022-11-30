No space for religious politics in modern era: Azad

Doda, Nov 29: Hitting out on political parties in Jammu

and Kashmir for dividing people on religious lines, former

chief minister and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chief,

Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that ‘the politics of UT

shall be based on developmental issues’.

He termed the prevailing trend of infusing religious divide

for political gains by some political parties as “unfortunate”

and challenged them to debate with him on developmental

issues.

“It is unfortunate that some political parties are trying to

divide the people on religious grounds to secure their

political interests. Instead they shall focus on

developmental issues, creating job avenues for our youth.

But they know they can’t deliver so they adopt the

communal strategy to gain power,” he was addressing a

public meeting at Kastigarh, Doda, J&K on Tuesday.

As per a statement, Azad reminded the people of his

tenure as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for two

and a half years and termed that as a golden

developmental era of erstwhile state.

“The Chenab valley was overlooked by successive

regimes and no real development had taken place. When I

became the chief minister of erstwhile state, I built roads,

schools, and hospitals for the Chenab valley. In my tenure

even University was established here when the schools

were unavailable for basic education in this landlocked

region”.

This all, Azad said, was possible when I ensured inclusive

development and didn’t believe in power games while

dividing people on caste and religion basis. “The people of

Jammu and Kashmir and Chenab valley in particular must

reject the divisive agenda and join the Democratic Azad

Party to ensure peace, harmony and development of the

entire Jammu Kashmir,” he urged the people.

Dozens of workers from other parties joined DAP on the

occasion. He said religious politics has deeply harmed our

country and people have suffered with no progressive

roadmap available ahead.

“The people should vote for candidates and parties on the

basis of development. They must check the track record of

every candidate and his party before casting the ballot.

That is the only way to defeat the divisive designs,” he

said, adding “In the contemporary world religious politics

has no space and the world has rejected it.