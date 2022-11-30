1 dies of gas leak in Sopore, another hospitalised

Sopore, Nov 29: A non-local died while another one was
hospitalised due to suffocation caused by gas leak in
Sopore town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on
Tuesday.
An official told that the non-local died while his colleague
was hospitalised after suffocation caused by gas leak
when they were sleeping in a truck in Fruit Mandi Sopore.
The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar and
another one, who has been shifted to SDH Sopore has
been identified as Anwesh Kumar. “They were residents of
Gurdaspur locality of Punjab.”
The official said they were ascertaining further details
regarding the same.
