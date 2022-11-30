1 dies of gas leak in Sopore, another hospitalised

Sopore, Nov 29: A non-local died while another one was

hospitalised due to suffocation caused by gas leak in

Sopore town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on

Tuesday.

An official told that the non-local died while his colleague

was hospitalised after suffocation caused by gas leak

when they were sleeping in a truck in Fruit Mandi Sopore.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar and

another one, who has been shifted to SDH Sopore has

been identified as Anwesh Kumar. “They were residents of

Gurdaspur locality of Punjab.”

The official said they were ascertaining further details

regarding the same.