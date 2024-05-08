back to top
JammuBSF, J&K DGPs discuss security scenario
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

BSF, J&K DGPs discuss security scenario

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 7: Special Director General Border Security Force, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and Director General Jammu and Police, R.R Swain on Tuesday discussed the security scenario here.

Khurania, who also heads Western command called on DGP Swain here.

An official said that in an hour-and-a-half-long meeting, they discussed in detail about the current security situation in different areas and pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, including infiltration-related dynamics.

IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, and Dinesh Kumar Boora participating in the discussions provided valuable analytical inputs and actionable points for greater coordination in meeting the new challenges.

Discussion covered election deployment, terrorist activities in the BasantGarh area, and threats in Rajouri and Poonch.

Northlines
Northlines
