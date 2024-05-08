back to top
Lt Guv for installing solar panels on all Govt buildings in J&K

Srinagar, May 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asked Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to install solar panels on all government buildings, canals, river banks and other water bodies in and .

The Lt Governor impressed upon NHPC to solarize all Government buildings within their mandate and instructed the Science & Department to collaborate with NHPC and identify buildings for installing solar panels.

The Lt Governor reviewed a meeting of the Science and Technology Department during which he aldo directed the officials to explore the installation of solar panels along canals, riverbanks, and other water bodies, besides proper maintenance and timely replacement of street lights.

LG Sinha also discussed important matters related to the functioning of Jammu Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) and Jammu Kashmir Science Technology & Innovation Council (JKST&IC).

He took stock of the key solar power projects and schemes including Rooftop Solarisation of Government and Residential buildings, Solar Power Plants installed under Smart City Project and Floating Solar Power Plants.

The meeting also discussed various other issues related to development of solar energy, Sub Regional Science Centre-Srinagar, Industrial Bio-Technology Park and IEC Activities under the Science and Technology field.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, Science & Technology Department and senior officers of NHPC, Central and UT Government.

 

