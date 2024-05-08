back to top
Search
Jammu Kashmir110-yr-old woman casts vote through home voting facility at Shopian
Jammu KashmirKashmir

110-yr-old woman casts vote through home voting facility at Shopian

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 7: 110-year-old woman exercised her vote through home voting for Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency from Shopian Segment.

The woman voter, a resident of Therin Kandi in Tehsil Keller casted her vote through Home Voting Facility on the guidelines of Elections Commission of (ECI) and facilitated by the district administration Shopian.

The Home Voting Facility commenced throughout the Shopian assembly segment of the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency wherein senior citizens and specially-abled voters, numbering 185 shall exercise their franchise, in a process monitored by election machinery of ECI and district administration with proper magisterial, observer and security arrangements.

Similarly, a Postal Voting Centre was also set up at Shopian to facilitate Postal Voting of essential service staff, who was not earlier able to cast their vote due to their Election Day duties.

A total of 586 voters shall cast their vote during the three day period. DEO Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb also visited areas to oversee the process.

 

 

Previous article
Lt Guv for installing solar panels on all Govt buildings in J&K
Next article
Jammu Girl brings laurels
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu Girl brings laurels

Northlines Northlines -
Wins 3rd runner-up title in Mrs.India California 2024 Jammu Tawi,...

Lt Guv for installing solar panels on all Govt buildings in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday...

BSF, J&K DGPs discuss security scenario

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 7: Special Director General Border Security...

Police arrest serial robber exploiting hitchhikers

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 7: Jammu Police have arrested a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Delhi CM can’t perform official work if given bail: Apex Court...

Jammu Girl brings laurels

Lt Guv for installing solar panels on all Govt buildings...