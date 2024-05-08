110-yr-old woman casts vote through home voting facility at Shopian

Srinagar, May 7: 110-year-old woman exercised her vote through home voting for Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency from Shopian Segment.

The woman voter, a resident of Therin Kandi in Tehsil Keller casted her vote through Home Voting Facility on the guidelines of Elections Commission of India (ECI) and facilitated by the district administration Shopian.

The Home Voting Facility commenced throughout the Shopian assembly segment of the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency wherein senior citizens and specially-abled voters, numbering 185 shall exercise their franchise, in a process monitored by election machinery of ECI and district administration with proper magisterial, observer and security arrangements.

Similarly, a Postal Voting Centre was also set up at Shopian to facilitate Postal Voting of essential service staff, who was not earlier able to cast their vote due to their Election Day duties.

A total of 586 voters shall cast their vote during the three day period. DEO Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb also visited areas to oversee the process.