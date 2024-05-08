Jammu Girl brings laurels

Wins 3rd runner-up title in Mrs.India California 2024

Jammu Tawi, 7 May (Gurshan): A Jammu girl now a resident in USA has brought laurels to Jammu Kashmir by winning the 3rd Runner Up title in California Beauty Pageant 2024.

Kamaljeet Kaur Sabharwal has achieved the title of 3rd runner-up in the Mrs Bharat California 2024 Elite Category Beauty Pageant in USA”

Having a stint as a Teacher in Army Public School Akhnoor Jammu for over a decade, Kamaljeet Kaur has further enhanced the recognition of India after moving to the USA.”

In this beauty pageant, contestants passed through three rounds. In the first round Kamaljeet Kaur showcased her identity highlighting the dignity of India. In the second Round, answering questions posed by the Judges, Kamaljeet emphasized women's empowerment, self belief in facing every difficulty and challenge with courage, hard work, dedication and self-confidence. She expressed that with determination and self belief, we can conquer every battle in life. In the third round the winners' names were announced and they were crowned and stashed.

Kamaljeet Kaur not only studied for a year to obtain a license in beauty aesthetics in the USA but also opened her own beauty salon there, specializing in skincare. Despite being a teacher in the USA, she wants to stay connected to teaching along with her salon business.