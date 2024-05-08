back to top
JammuPolice arrest serial robber exploiting hitchhikers
Police arrest serial robber exploiting hitchhikers

By: Northlines

Tawi, May 7: Jammu Police have arrested a person allegedly involved in looting common people in the name of giving them lift and then looting their money by threatening to kill them.

The accused person has been identified as Arjun Sharma, alias Glotu, son of Vinod Sharma, a resident of Rajinder Bazar, Jammu and was arrested from Trikuta Nagar.

According to the police, he along with his wife and another accused was involved in several acts of loot and was wanted in around 18 FIRs in different police stations of Jammu district.

Acting on these complaints, Station House Officer (SHO) Bus Stand police station, Vikas Dogra arrested Arjun Sharma from Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu. “There were around 18 cases registered against Sharma and finally he was arrested from Trikuta Nagar,” SHO said.

Giving details, police said that during the course of investigation it was found that Sharma was parking his car on B.C. Road Jammu and was looking for potential people who were travelling out of Jammu towards Udhampur and beyond,” the police said.

“The modus operandi was that Arjun Sharma was telling people that he is travelling towards Patnitop and will provide the lift to the person. After convincing the person, he was taking the vehicle towards Narwal side in the name of picking his wife, namely Priya. After that Glotu with the help of his wife and another person namely Pumma used to loot the person by threatening to kill with the sharp edged weapons which they were carrying,” the police added.

