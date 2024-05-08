J&K parts witness sudden rise in day temperature

Srinagar, May 7: After frequent wet spells till last week, Jammu and Kashmir parts witnessed sudden rise in the maximum temperature on Tuesday as most stations of the Union territory including the twin capitals have recorded the hottest day of the season.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 22.1°C against 21.3°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 11.8°C, Batote 15.0°C and Bhaderwah 11.6°C, he said.

In Banihal, a maximum temperature of 29.0 degree Celsius was recorded today while in Katra and Bhaderwah, the mercury settled at 35.1 degree Celsius and 30.4 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir recorded the hottest day of season at 29.2 degree Celsius while the winter capital of the Union territory, Jammu, has also recorded the hottest day of the season at 38.5 degree Celsius.

As per the details, all the stations across Kashmir have recorded the hottest day of the season with Qazigund recording 28.2 degree Celsius while Kupwara and Kokernag recorded 27.7 degree Celsius and 26.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Pahalgam also recorded the hottest day of the season at 24.6 degree Celsius. Similar temperature was recorded in Pahalgam yesterday also. Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has also recorded the hottest day of the season at 19.0 degree Celsius.

Moreover, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather is expected to remain generally dry with the possibility of afternoon thundershower till May 10.

On May 11, the MeT Director stated that there is a forecast of partly to generally cloudy weather with the forecast of light rain, thunder at many places.

He added that on May 12, the weather would remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain, snow (higher reaches) at many places with thunder activity at few places while on May 13t, the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy with light rain at few places