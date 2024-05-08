back to top
Adhere to SOPs for making election incident free: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, May 7: Inspector General of Police, , V.K Birdi on Tuesday stressed upon conducting extensive area domination, taking preventive measures to maitain law and order situation and adhering strictly to the standard operating procedures for making election incident free.

This he said during a review meeting in Budgam district of central Kashmir.

Budgam district is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 13. Besides, Budgam, Srinagar Lok Sabha seat  is spread over four districts – Srinagar, Ganderbal in central Kashmir and Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir.

A police spokesman said to ensure a smooth and incident free Lok sabha election 2024, IGP Kashmir along with Deputy Inspector General of police central Kashmir range visited district Budgam and reviewed the poll preparedness.

At the outset of the meeting, SSP Budgam  Nikhil Borkar along with Additional SP Budgam  Ragav  gave a detailed presentation about the induction, de-induction of the security forces and the polling personnel at their respective polling locations.

In addition to this, the route plan, domination by the security forces during the induction day and the poll day were discussed in detail, the spokesman said.

During his visit, IGP Kashmir stressed upon the close coordination of the District Police with central armed police forces (CAPF) and civil administration and its need for the smooth conduct of the election process.

He also emphasized upon providing quality accomodation and proper facilities to the security forces which have been inducted for polling.

The meeting also focused on the pre-poll strategies to keep the security grid more vigilant and alert. Also, the security of candidates, deployment for the poll campaigns and overall security arrangements of the district were also discussed.

He further stressed upon conducting extensive area domination, taking preventive measures to maintain prevent law and order situation and adhering strictly to the SOPs for making election incident free.

The visit underscored the commitment of Police to provide free, fair and secure to general public to exercise their right of voting without fear and favour, the spokesman said.

