JK’s largest wholesale store to use Sanskrit for business

Jammu Tawi, Nov 29: In a first of its kind, the largest

wholesale market of Jammu and Kashmir, which apart

from fulfilling grocery needs of entire Jammu division also

served to Kashmir and Ladakh, has decided to use

Sanskrit language as medium of communication for

business and issue bills in the same language.

In a first step towards ‘Sanskritization’ of entire oldest

market, Sanskritvipani (Sanskrit market) was inaugurated

in collaboration with Central Sanskrit University Shri

Ranbir Campus Kot-Bhalwal Jammu, Ware House-

Traders Association and Chudamani Sanskrit Gurukul,

Basholi .

To aware people about the new system, names of woods

goods in the warehouse were arranged in Sanskrit and

Hindi language, which further move to complete Sanskrit

in coming days.

Assisted by students of Central Sanskrit University Shri

Ranbir Campus Kot-Bhalwal Jammu, the salesmen at

shops using Sanskrit as a medium of communication with

the customers and the bills were also made and issued in

Sanskrit language.

Welcoming the initiative, BJP leader and former minister

Sham Lal Sharma said that such events will boost the

morale of Sanskrit scholars.

He said that late Dr. Uttam Chand Shastri Pathak and his

family have made invaluable contribution in the promotion

and development of Sanskrit language in India.

DIG Shakti Pathak said that he emphasized that the

ancient language of India is Sanskrit, which is protecting

our culture and it is necessary that Sanskrit should reach

the masses so that the glorious culture of India can be

spread further.

On this occasion, Prof. Madan Mohan Jha, Director,

Central Sanskrit University, Sri Ranveer Campus, Jammu,

said that this innovation has been done by the University

for the Acceptance of Sanskrit among the masses.

Deepak Gupta, President of Anaj Mandi Ware House-

Nehru Market Jammu, said that this program is being

organized under the birth centenary celebrations of late

Dr. Uttamchand Shastri Pathak, scholar of Devvani

Sanskrit with the joints efforts of Ware House-Nehru

Market Jammu, Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan Basholi,

Jammu Shrikailakh Jyotish and Vedic Institute Trust

Jammu Kashmir, Central Sanskrit University, Sri Ranbir

Campus Jammu Kashmir and Sher-e-Kashmir University

of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).