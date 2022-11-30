JK’s largest wholesale store to use Sanskrit for business

Jammu Tawi, Nov 29: In a first of its kind, the largest
wholesale market of Jammu and Kashmir, which apart
from fulfilling grocery needs of entire Jammu division also
served to Kashmir and Ladakh, has decided to use
Sanskrit language as medium of communication for
business and issue bills in the same language.
In a first step towards ‘Sanskritization’ of entire oldest
market, Sanskritvipani (Sanskrit market) was inaugurated
in collaboration with Central Sanskrit University Shri
Ranbir Campus Kot-Bhalwal Jammu, Ware House-
Traders Association and Chudamani Sanskrit Gurukul,
Basholi .
To aware people about the new system, names of woods
goods in the warehouse were arranged in Sanskrit and
Hindi language, which further move to complete Sanskrit
in coming days.
Assisted by students of Central Sanskrit University Shri
Ranbir Campus Kot-Bhalwal Jammu, the salesmen at
shops using Sanskrit as a medium of communication with
the customers and the bills were also made and issued in
Sanskrit language.
Welcoming the initiative, BJP leader and former minister
Sham Lal Sharma said that such events will boost the
morale of Sanskrit scholars.
He said that late Dr. Uttam Chand Shastri Pathak and his
family have made invaluable contribution in the promotion
and development of Sanskrit language in India.
DIG Shakti Pathak said that he emphasized that the
ancient language of India is Sanskrit, which is protecting
our culture and it is necessary that Sanskrit should reach
the masses so that the glorious culture of India can be
spread further.
On this occasion, Prof. Madan Mohan Jha, Director,
Central Sanskrit University, Sri Ranveer Campus, Jammu,
said that this innovation has been done by the University
for the Acceptance of Sanskrit among the masses.
Deepak Gupta, President of Anaj Mandi Ware House-
Nehru Market Jammu, said that this program is being
organized under the birth centenary celebrations of late
Dr. Uttamchand Shastri Pathak, scholar of Devvani
Sanskrit with the joints efforts of Ware House-Nehru
Market Jammu, Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan Basholi,
Jammu Shrikailakh Jyotish and Vedic Institute Trust
Jammu Kashmir, Central Sanskrit University, Sri Ranbir
Campus Jammu Kashmir and Sher-e-Kashmir University
of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).