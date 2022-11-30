KU, JU thank LG for ‘historic announcement’

Srinagar, Nov 29 (KNO): The teaching fraternity of twin

universities of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday thanked

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his announcement

about the enhancement in the age of superannuation of

teaching fraternity.

In a joint statement issued by teaching fraternity of

Kashmir University and Jammu University, it was said that

the decision was awaited since 2007 when the then union

Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of

Higher Education, enhanced the age of superannuation

from 62 to 65 years for teaching positions in centrally

funded institutions in higher and technical education

institutions.

“University Grants Commission (UGC) Committee in its

report has also strongly recommended an increase in the

age of superannuation of teachers to 65 years throughout

the country in both State and Central Universities. The

Committee reached this conclusion after an in-depth

analysis of the pros and cons of the matter,” it reads.

It added that the Economic Survey report for 2018-19 also

recommended an increase in the retirement age

considering the declining fertility rate and increased life

expectancy. It stated that the services of healthier faculty

beyond the age of 62 years needs to be better utilized

because of the investments that have been made on them

by the State during their studies, research career and for

their capacity building.

“This decision is also far-reaching since it addresses the

disparity that existed in the age of superannuation of

teachers in the Central and State Universities in the Union

Territory of Jammu & Kashmir despite similar recruitment,

promotion and workload. This disparity was discouraging

very qualified and well-trained faculty from joining the

State universities at higher positions,” it reads.

“This decision would also go a long way in addressing the

shortage of senior-level faculty in the universities towards

which the Lieutenant Governor alluded during his address

in the inaugural function of the Annual Youth Festival

`Sonzal-2022′ at the University of Kashmir. It would not

only benefit the institution in securing better NIRF, QS

rankings and financial support from various funding

agencies, but would be equally beneficial to students who

despite having qualified Junior Research

Fellowship/National Eligibility Test for Lectureship are

unable to pursue research due to lack of supervisors and

vacancies,” it added.