KU, JU thank LG for ‘historic announcement’

Srinagar, Nov 29 (KNO): The teaching fraternity of twin
universities of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday thanked
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his announcement
about the enhancement in the age of superannuation of
teaching fraternity.
In a joint statement issued by teaching fraternity of
Kashmir University and Jammu University, it was said that
the decision was awaited since 2007 when the then union
Ministry of Human Resource Development, Department of
Higher Education, enhanced the age of superannuation
from 62 to 65 years for teaching positions in centrally
funded institutions in higher and technical education
institutions.
“University Grants Commission (UGC) Committee in its
report has also strongly recommended an increase in the
age of superannuation of teachers to 65 years throughout
the country in both State and Central Universities. The
Committee reached this conclusion after an in-depth
analysis of the pros and cons of the matter,” it reads.
It added that the Economic Survey report for 2018-19 also
recommended an increase in the retirement age
considering the declining fertility rate and increased life
expectancy. It stated that the services of healthier faculty
beyond the age of 62 years needs to be better utilized
because of the investments that have been made on them
by the State during their studies, research career and for
their capacity building.
“This decision is also far-reaching since it addresses the
disparity that existed in the age of superannuation of
teachers in the Central and State Universities in the Union
Territory of Jammu & Kashmir despite similar recruitment,
promotion and workload. This disparity was discouraging
very qualified and well-trained faculty from joining the
State universities at higher positions,” it reads.
“This decision would also go a long way in addressing the
shortage of senior-level faculty in the universities towards
which the Lieutenant Governor alluded during his address
in the inaugural function of the Annual Youth Festival
`Sonzal-2022′ at the University of Kashmir. It would not
only benefit the institution in securing better NIRF, QS
rankings and financial support from various funding
agencies, but would be equally beneficial to students who
despite having qualified Junior Research
Fellowship/National Eligibility Test for Lectureship are
unable to pursue research due to lack of supervisors and
vacancies,” it added.