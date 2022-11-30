LG launches key initiatives of NEP-2020

‘NEP will play a significant role in making India a
Knowledge Superpower’
Jammu Tawi, Nov 29 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
launched key initiatives of National Education Policy-2020
on Tuesday at an event held at Padma Shri Padma
Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi
Nagar.
In order to supplement the successful implementation of
NEP-2020 in a paperless mode, various digital initiatives
have been launched such as, e-Samarth portal, feedback
portal, Biometric attendance portal, Sparrow portal, and
Annual Transfer Portal to bring transparency and
accountability in the department.
The Lt Governor underlined that Inter-disciplinary
curriculum and multi-disciplinary education are at the heart
of National Education policy to train future innovators and
leaders.
Environmental, scientific, technological transformation &
globalisation has increased the pace of socio-economic
changes. Problem-based learning will make the students
familiar with real-world situations & develop thinking and
creativity skills,” the Lt Governor said.
National Education Policy will play a significant role in
making India a Knowledge super power. Since, the
government educational institutions are equipped with
requisite tools and resources at par with private
institutions, we need to assess our national and global
ranking and take corrective measures, observed the Lt
Governor.
The recommendations implemented in UG Program of all
the colleges from 2022-23 session will bridge the gap
between theoretical knowledge & practical skills, provide
resources and choice for research and flexibility in
completing degree programme, the Lt Governor further
added.
The Lt Governor highlighted the transformation taking
place in the education sector under the leadership of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said: The future higher
education & learning will be more dynamic, adaptable and
personalized like a liquid learning model platform to
seamlessly blend the ideas from different disciplines to
prepare students for varied & comprehensive knowledge
in a rapidly shifting world.
The Lt Governor also emphasized that Teachers-Students
need to capitalize on the advances in Science &
Humanities for reorganizing classrooms and working world
experience with focus largely on research and values that
provide skills and knowledge relevant for today and
tomorrow.
National Education Policy promotes collaborations
between disciplines to foster innovation and creativity. In
future sustainable technological advances will be driven by
people having an interdisciplinary approach, he added.
The Lt Governor stressed on developing future-oriented
skills among the youth, promoting research and
strengthening the academia-industry relationship.
Degree Colleges shall be encouraged to start the skill
development courses identified from the skill sector
council under the National Skills Qualification Framework
(NSQF). These courses shall be taught in partnership with
industry where component of 12 credits taught by the
College as professional knowledge and the component of
18 credits taken as professional training from industry. In
the initial stage, 50 colleges have been identified to start
the skill development courses, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor asked the teachers and faculty members
to promote the startup ecosystem in Higher Education. He
further called upon students to nurture critical thinking.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, speaking
on the occasion, highlighted the need for effective
utilization of all the resources for preparing the youth to be
future leaders.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary entrusted upon the
Educational institutions to empower the students through
education and providing them with skills training and
advanced learning to adapt to the dynamic needs of the
job market. He also called upon the universities to
regularly engage in course content revision. J&K will be
among the front runners in implementing NEP 2020, right
from kindergarten to providing PhDs, he added.
Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education
Department highlighted the steps taken by the Higher
Education department towards implementation of NEP-
2020. He also spoke on the key features of initiatives
launched today.
The occasion also witnessed signing of MoUs between
J&K’s Higher Education Department with SKUAST-
Jammu, SKUAST Kashmir, Jammu University, Kashmir
University for sharing of agro based skills, and research
based knowledge, life skills courses and mentoring of
colleges respectively, to better equip the students.
The Lt Governor launched a book on "Implementing
National Education Policy". Principals of different Colleges
were felicitated by the Lt Governor for getting NAAC
accreditation.
On the occasion, impressive cultural performances were
showcased by local artists highlighting the rich culture and
heritage of Jammu Kashmir.
Prof. Ravinder Kumar Sinha, VC, SMVDU; Prof. Nilofar
Khan, VC, University of Kashmir; Dr J.P. Sharma, VC,
SKUAST-J; Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, VC, SKUAST-K;
Prof Bechan Lal, VC, Cluster University Jammu; Dr.
Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges; Prof. Minu Mahajan,
Principal PSPS Govt. PG College for Women, Gandhi
Nagar; HoDs, principals of various colleges and students
in large numbers were present during the launching
ceremony.