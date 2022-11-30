LG launches key initiatives of NEP-2020

‘NEP will play a significant role in making India a

Knowledge Superpower’

Jammu Tawi, Nov 29 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

launched key initiatives of National Education Policy-2020

on Tuesday at an event held at Padma Shri Padma

Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi

Nagar.

In order to supplement the successful implementation of

NEP-2020 in a paperless mode, various digital initiatives

have been launched such as, e-Samarth portal, feedback

portal, Biometric attendance portal, Sparrow portal, and

Annual Transfer Portal to bring transparency and

accountability in the department.

The Lt Governor underlined that Inter-disciplinary

curriculum and multi-disciplinary education are at the heart

of National Education policy to train future innovators and

leaders.

Environmental, scientific, technological transformation &

globalisation has increased the pace of socio-economic

changes. Problem-based learning will make the students

familiar with real-world situations & develop thinking and

creativity skills,” the Lt Governor said.

National Education Policy will play a significant role in

making India a Knowledge super power. Since, the

government educational institutions are equipped with

requisite tools and resources at par with private

institutions, we need to assess our national and global

ranking and take corrective measures, observed the Lt

Governor.

The recommendations implemented in UG Program of all

the colleges from 2022-23 session will bridge the gap

between theoretical knowledge & practical skills, provide

resources and choice for research and flexibility in

completing degree programme, the Lt Governor further

added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the transformation taking

place in the education sector under the leadership of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said: The future higher

education & learning will be more dynamic, adaptable and

personalized like a liquid learning model platform to

seamlessly blend the ideas from different disciplines to

prepare students for varied & comprehensive knowledge

in a rapidly shifting world.

The Lt Governor also emphasized that Teachers-Students

need to capitalize on the advances in Science &

Humanities for reorganizing classrooms and working world

experience with focus largely on research and values that

provide skills and knowledge relevant for today and

tomorrow.

National Education Policy promotes collaborations

between disciplines to foster innovation and creativity. In

future sustainable technological advances will be driven by

people having an interdisciplinary approach, he added.

The Lt Governor stressed on developing future-oriented

skills among the youth, promoting research and

strengthening the academia-industry relationship.

Degree Colleges shall be encouraged to start the skill

development courses identified from the skill sector

council under the National Skills Qualification Framework

(NSQF). These courses shall be taught in partnership with

industry where component of 12 credits taught by the

College as professional knowledge and the component of

18 credits taken as professional training from industry. In

the initial stage, 50 colleges have been identified to start

the skill development courses, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor asked the teachers and faculty members

to promote the startup ecosystem in Higher Education. He

further called upon students to nurture critical thinking.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor, speaking

on the occasion, highlighted the need for effective

utilization of all the resources for preparing the youth to be

future leaders.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary entrusted upon the

Educational institutions to empower the students through

education and providing them with skills training and

advanced learning to adapt to the dynamic needs of the

job market. He also called upon the universities to

regularly engage in course content revision. J&K will be

among the front runners in implementing NEP 2020, right

from kindergarten to providing PhDs, he added.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education

Department highlighted the steps taken by the Higher

Education department towards implementation of NEP-

2020. He also spoke on the key features of initiatives

launched today.

The occasion also witnessed signing of MoUs between

J&K’s Higher Education Department with SKUAST-

Jammu, SKUAST Kashmir, Jammu University, Kashmir

University for sharing of agro based skills, and research

based knowledge, life skills courses and mentoring of

colleges respectively, to better equip the students.

The Lt Governor launched a book on "Implementing

National Education Policy". Principals of different Colleges

were felicitated by the Lt Governor for getting NAAC

accreditation.

On the occasion, impressive cultural performances were

showcased by local artists highlighting the rich culture and

heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

Prof. Ravinder Kumar Sinha, VC, SMVDU; Prof. Nilofar

Khan, VC, University of Kashmir; Dr J.P. Sharma, VC,

SKUAST-J; Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, VC, SKUAST-K;

Prof Bechan Lal, VC, Cluster University Jammu; Dr.

Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges; Prof. Minu Mahajan,

Principal PSPS Govt. PG College for Women, Gandhi

Nagar; HoDs, principals of various colleges and students

in large numbers were present during the launching

ceremony.