Circular Road-Heritage complex Flyover link approved by AC

Jammu, Nov 29: The Administrative Council gave its
approval for Construction of 250 m span Fly over Bridge
with approaches, connecting Circular Road near Jullaka
Mohalla with Heritage Complex, Jammu at an estimated
cost of Rs. 23.50 Crore.
In recent years, Jammu Old City has experienced a fast
growth of population and increasing rate of urbanization
process. Due to it the traffic has increased manifold on
that specific area and vehicular congestion is increasing
day by day on major old city roads. As such an approach
to the Eastern side of Palace has been explored by
Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority
(JMRDA) by way of constructing of Fly over taking off from
Jullaka Mohalla on Circular Road and landing on the
Ground of Palace on Eastern River Tawi side.
Another Proposal of JKHPMC seeking approval for Design
and Construction of 5000 MT Controlled Atmosphere Cold
Store at Behrampora, Baramulla was also approved by the
AC.
The Cold Store would have 20 chambers of 250 MT
capacity each. The project will deploy state of the art fully
automatic technology of 5 TPH capacity for color sorting
and grading line for apples.
The Facility will provide modern storage facilities to fruit
growers and traders of the region near the production area
and thereby increase the shelf-life of the produce
considerably.