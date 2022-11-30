Circular Road-Heritage complex Flyover link approved by AC

Jammu, Nov 29: The Administrative Council gave its

approval for Construction of 250 m span Fly over Bridge

with approaches, connecting Circular Road near Jullaka

Mohalla with Heritage Complex, Jammu at an estimated

cost of Rs. 23.50 Crore.

In recent years, Jammu Old City has experienced a fast

growth of population and increasing rate of urbanization

process. Due to it the traffic has increased manifold on

that specific area and vehicular congestion is increasing

day by day on major old city roads. As such an approach

to the Eastern side of Palace has been explored by

Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority

(JMRDA) by way of constructing of Fly over taking off from

Jullaka Mohalla on Circular Road and landing on the

Ground of Palace on Eastern River Tawi side.

Another Proposal of JKHPMC seeking approval for Design

and Construction of 5000 MT Controlled Atmosphere Cold

Store at Behrampora, Baramulla was also approved by the

AC.

The Cold Store would have 20 chambers of 250 MT

capacity each. The project will deploy state of the art fully

automatic technology of 5 TPH capacity for color sorting

and grading line for apples.

The Facility will provide modern storage facilities to fruit

growers and traders of the region near the production area

and thereby increase the shelf-life of the produce

considerably.