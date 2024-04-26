back to top
J&K | 102-Year Old Votes In Reasi In Support Of Providing Jobs To Youth To Tackle Drug Menace

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 26: A 102-year-old man, batting for for youth to tackle the drug menace in Jammu and , went out to vote at a polling station in Reasi here, in the second phase of elections on Friday.
Voting began in the second phase of elections in the Jammu parliamentary constituency on Friday, with over 17.81 lakh electorates eligible to vote for 22 candidates.
“This generation of youth is getting destroyed due to the drug menace. They are idle as there are no jobs. To tackle the drug menace in J&K, the government should provide jobs to the youth. Whichever government comes to power, they should provide jobs to save this young generation,” Haji Karamdin, who voted at a polling station in Reasi.

Implementation Of Uniform Civil Code In Country Is PM Modi’s Guarantee: Amit Shah
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

