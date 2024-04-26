Check out how Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are leveraging their success off the field with a $30 million investment.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes tackle the restaurant industry with their $30 million steakhouse venture, 1587 Prime Steakhouse.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' unparalleled performance on the field gives them both so much money, but they both have a great desire to increase their wealth to levels they never knew by adding the $30 million steakhouse to their list of business ventures.

They are already a match made in Heaven on their spectacular 7 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and now, for the people of Missouri, it's the second act for the pair as they turn their attention to the catering trade in their home state.

With work for the 1587 Prime Steakhouse to be launched next year estimated to reach $1.3 million, the envision of going into a nationwide leadership comes along with that.

Kelce and Mahomes have entrusted the day-to-day operations to Noble 33, a seasoned restaurant management company responsible for some of the most prestigious dining venues across the globe, including hotspots in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and New York City.

The vision for 1587 Prime Steakhouse extends beyond its Kansas City roots

The NFL duo aim to introduce their brand to the Midwest and, eventually, to other regions across the United States.

As reported by the US Sun, the goal is to establish the steakhouse as Missouri's “the place to be” before venturing around the globe.

Mahomes expressed, “Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City.”

Tosh Berman, the leader of Noble 33, echoed this sentiment: “Noble 33 is leading the development of the design, experience, menu, and operation, but conceptually, Patrick and Travis' involvement and input has been instrumental,” he stated.

Berman further highlighted, “Both of them are long-time regulars of our other restaurants, so a great starting point was bringing elements they loved from those experiences and abstracting them in an original way for 1587 Prime,” and added, “We do intend on expanding the brand with Patrick and Travis starting with the other cities where we have a significant footprint.”

Kelsey and Mahomes ‘love food and they love steakhouses'

The US Sun earlier reported that “They love food and they love steakhouses, and they also want to invest in Kansas City and show love to the local cuisine, culture and restaurant business.”

“This is more than just a project, more than just a business investment for them, that is very important for the both of them to invest in Kansas City, to give back to the city and the community by putting money in local business,” US Sun's reported read further.

