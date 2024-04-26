Nothing Ear (a) budget earbuds pack a serious audio punch

The latest audio product “Nothing Ear (a)” from consumer tech brand Nothing sure turns heads with its unique transparent bubbly design. But does it have more to offer than just looks? My review finds that these affordable earbuds pack a serious audio punch.

Priced at Rs. 7,999, the Ear (a) is a more budget-friendly version of Nothing's flagship earphones. But you may be surprised that the bass is almost on par with its premium sibling. Listening to various genres from pop to classical, the deep thumping lows shine through. The noise cancellation also does a fine job of blocking outside disturbances so you can enjoy your music in peace.

APPtly named, the Nothing Ear (a) companion app gives you control over sound profiles and EQ levels. You can boost certain frequencies depending on your preference. The wireless earbuds connect smoothly and switching between devices is hassle-free. Call quality is clear while the decent battery life keeps the tunes playing for hours.

Overall, this new audio entrant shows big players don't have to have all the fun. Nothing proves looks aren't everything by delivering great sound quality at an affordable cost. With unique styling and solid features that punch above their weight, the Ear (a) is a compelling choice for those who want outstanding audio performance without burning a hole in their pockets.