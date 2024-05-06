J&K | LG Manoj Sinha Addresses Conference On 21st Century And Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Varanasi (UP), May 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a conference on 21st Century and Aatmanirbhar Bharat at Varanasi today.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor highlighted India's transformation and historic growth trajectory.



“With unprecedented economic and social transformation, India's development has gained new speed and scale and today our country is one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, as a fastest growing nation, we have excelled in many areas, empowering every citizen, especially the marginalised to enjoy the fruits of development.

“Today only Mantra for the society is ‘Nation-First' and collective pursuit of national goals and equal opportunities for people have ensured all-round development,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the society today is more conscious to preserve and promote our priceless cultural heritage, traditional wisdom and knowledge.

Education sector is focused on promoting virtues of culture, humanity, spirituality and enhancing quality of life, the Lt Governor said.

Our values are guiding force of inclusive development. We have made commendable progress in social sector and also made impressive stride towards achieving the goal of equitable growth, he further added.