AC approves HR Policy for AWWs, Helpers

Jammu Tawi, Nov 29: As a major step towards the
empowerment of women in the UT the Administrative
Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of
the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the HR
policy for female Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and
Helpers working in the Integrated Child Development
Scheme (ICDS) of J&K.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant
Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K
attended the meeting.
The Administrative Council approved the proposal of
comprehensive Human Resource Policy to govern the
engagement, leave(s), promotion and other important
aspects of this very vital work force of the department.
AWWs and AWHs shall be re-designated as Sanginis
(AWWs) and Sahayikas (AWHs). The unit for selection
has also been re-defined in terms of electoral ward to
remove any ambiguity in the selection process. The new
policy also clearly lays down age criteria for selection, with
domicile of UT being pre-requisite eligibility for competing
in the selection process.
Minimum qualification for Aanganwadi Worker shall be
10+2 and maximum graduation and in case no 10+2
candidate is available in the Ward, 10+2 pass candidate
from the adjoining ward shall be considered which would
require prior approval of Mission Director, ICDS.
Weightage shall be given to marks obtained in 10+2 and
selection shall be done purely on merit basis. Candidates
with qualification higher than graduation shall not be
considered.
For selection as Anganwadi Helper, minimum qualification
shall be Matriculation. The new HR policy also stipulates
the quantum of leave, eligibility for training/capacity
building and process for termination of services.
The services of both AWW/AWH shall end on attaining the
age of 60 years and vacancy so arisen, shall be filled as
per prescribed procedure. Moreover, if the AWW/AWH,
after engagement, permanently shifts/changes her place
of residence outside the Ward on the basis of residence
of which, she was selected, then she shall be deemed to
have been disengaged from the post of AWW/AWH and
the vacancy so accrued shall be filled as per the stated
procedure.