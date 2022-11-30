AC approves HR Policy for AWWs, Helpers

Jammu Tawi, Nov 29: As a major step towards the

empowerment of women in the UT the Administrative

Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of

the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the HR

policy for female Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and

Helpers working in the Integrated Child Development

Scheme (ICDS) of J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant

Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K

attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the proposal of

comprehensive Human Resource Policy to govern the

engagement, leave(s), promotion and other important

aspects of this very vital work force of the department.

AWWs and AWHs shall be re-designated as Sanginis

(AWWs) and Sahayikas (AWHs). The unit for selection

has also been re-defined in terms of electoral ward to

remove any ambiguity in the selection process. The new

policy also clearly lays down age criteria for selection, with

domicile of UT being pre-requisite eligibility for competing

in the selection process.

Minimum qualification for Aanganwadi Worker shall be

10+2 and maximum graduation and in case no 10+2

candidate is available in the Ward, 10+2 pass candidate

from the adjoining ward shall be considered which would

require prior approval of Mission Director, ICDS.

Weightage shall be given to marks obtained in 10+2 and

selection shall be done purely on merit basis. Candidates

with qualification higher than graduation shall not be

considered.

For selection as Anganwadi Helper, minimum qualification

shall be Matriculation. The new HR policy also stipulates

the quantum of leave, eligibility for training/capacity

building and process for termination of services.

The services of both AWW/AWH shall end on attaining the

age of 60 years and vacancy so arisen, shall be filled as

per prescribed procedure. Moreover, if the AWW/AWH,

after engagement, permanently shifts/changes her place

of residence outside the Ward on the basis of residence

of which, she was selected, then she shall be deemed to

have been disengaged from the post of AWW/AWH and

the vacancy so accrued shall be filled as per the stated

procedure.