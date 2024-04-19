back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirNC worst sufferer of gun culture in J&K: Omar
Jammu KashmirKashmir

NC worst sufferer of gun culture in J&K: Omar

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, April 18 : While responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that the NC, PDP and the Congress brought gun to and , Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that his party has been the worst sufferer of gun culture in the Union Territory.

Omar Abdullah made the remarks while speaking with reporters during nomination filling of Mian Altaf, the NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

He said that everyone is aware from where this gun culture came and that the National Conference has been the worst sufferer of this gun culture.

“Over 3,000 senior workers, party cadres, office bearers, ex legislators and senior leaders have been the victims of this culture. Home Minister should also count their sacrifices,” he said.

He also hoped that NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Loke Sabha seat Mian Altaf will emerge victorious with huge margin the support of other parties.

“I'm also thankful to Congress leader GA Mir who came all the way from Delhi to be present during the nomination filling process today,” he said.

Previous article
Rahul Gandhi ‘hesitant’ to contest from BJP-ruled states, says Azad
Next article
Notification issued for polls in Srinagar Parliamentary seat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mumbai tourist dies in Pahalgam

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar: A female tourist from Mumbai passed away at...

Mufti, Altaf, Manhas file nomination papers for Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 18: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President, Mehbooba...

Notification issued for polls in Srinagar Parliamentary seat

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 18: Returning Officer 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Thursday...

Rahul Gandhi ‘hesitant’ to contest from BJP-ruled states, says Azad

Northlines Northlines -
RAMBAN, Apr 17: Refuting the claims that Congress leader...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Unexpected Pregnancies Lead to Curious Phenomenon of “Ozempic Babies”

Nothing launches new Ear buds range with ChatGPT voice assistant support

Top AI coding assistants that boost developer productivity