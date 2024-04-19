NC worst sufferer of gun culture in J&K: Omar

Srinagar, April 18 : While responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that the NC, PDP and the Congress brought gun culture to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that his party has been the worst sufferer of gun culture in the Union Territory.

Omar Abdullah made the remarks while speaking with reporters during nomination filling of Mian Altaf, the NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

He said that everyone is aware from where this gun culture came and that the National Conference has been the worst sufferer of this gun culture.

“Over 3,000 senior workers, party cadres, office bearers, ex legislators and senior leaders have been the victims of this culture. Home Minister should also count their sacrifices,” he said.

He also hoped that NC candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri Loke Sabha seat Mian Altaf will emerge victorious with huge margin the support of other parties.

“I'm also thankful to Congress leader GA Mir who came all the way from Delhi to be present during the nomination filling process today,” he said.