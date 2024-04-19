back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirNotification issued for polls in Srinagar Parliamentary seat
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Notification issued for polls in Srinagar Parliamentary seat

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 18: Returning Officer 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Thursday issued a notification for Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

“An election is to be held of a member to the House of the People in the 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency. Nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his/her prospers to the Returning Officer (Deputy Commissioner Srinagar), 2-Srinagar

Parliamentary Constituency or ARO, Additional Deputy Commissioner (M) at DC Office Srinagar, Amar Niwas Complex, between 11:00 am and 03:00 pm on any day (other than Public Holiday) not later than 25th April 2024 (Thursday)”, the notification issued reads.

It also reads that “Forms of nomination paper may be obtained at the place and times aforesaid. Nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny at RO Office 2-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, (DC Office Srinagar, Amar Niwas Complex) on 26th April 2024 (Friday) at 10:30 am”.

“Notice of withdrawal of candidature may be delivered either by a candidate or by any of his/her prospers or by his/her election agent who has been authorized in writing by the candidate to deliver it to either of the officers specified in paragraph (2) above at his office specified above before 03:00 pm on or before 29th of April, 2024 (Monday)”, the notification said.

It also added that in the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken on 13th May, 2024 (Monday) between 07:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Previous article
NC worst sufferer of gun culture in J&K: Omar
Next article
Mufti, Altaf, Manhas file nomination papers for Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mumbai tourist dies in Pahalgam

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar: A female tourist from Mumbai passed away at...

Mufti, Altaf, Manhas file nomination papers for Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 18: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President, Mehbooba...

NC worst sufferer of gun culture in J&K: Omar

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, April 18 : While responding to Union Home...

Rahul Gandhi ‘hesitant’ to contest from BJP-ruled states, says Azad

Northlines Northlines -
RAMBAN, Apr 17: Refuting the claims that Congress leader...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Unexpected Pregnancies Lead to Curious Phenomenon of “Ozempic Babies”

Nothing launches new Ear buds range with ChatGPT voice assistant support

Top AI coding assistants that boost developer productivity