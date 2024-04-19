back to top
Rahul Gandhi 'hesitant' to contest from BJP-ruled states, says Azad
Rahul Gandhi 'hesitant' to contest from BJP-ruled states, says Azad

RAMBAN, Apr 17: Refuting the claims that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is putting up a “brave fight” against the BJP, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that his actions suggest otherwise and alleged Gandhi is “hesitant” to contest from the BJP-ruled states.

He further alleged that Gandhi seeks refuge in states with considerably high minority population.

Azad took a dig at Gandhi and Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, referring to them as “spoon-fed kids” rather than politicians, and said that both have done nothing on their own.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi hesitant to contest in the BJP-ruled states? While Gandhi claims to be fighting the BJP, his actions suggest otherwise. Why fly from the BJP-ruled states and seek refuge in minority-dominated ones?” Azad said while addressing public meetings in Sangaldan, Ukhral areas of the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

Azad, who is campaigning in support of his party candidate G M Saroori, criticised the party for what he called “reluctance” to engage in direct confrontations and a “tendency to seek out safe seats” where minority populations are sizeable.

He questioned the party's commitment to fighting the BJP on the ground, accusing it of preferring “safe seats” in states like Kerala.

Azad, who was once close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, said that Gandhi and Abdullah are “spoon-fed kids” rather than politicians. “They have not made personal sacrifices in life and are merely enjoying political legacies inherited from figures like Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Abdullah. Both have done nothing on their own,” he added.

“Abdullah is campaigning in the Chenab valley against the DPAP, not the BJP. He has been tasked to divide the secular votes. He did nothing for his own constituency,” he said.

 

FIR registered against Lal Singh in Kathua
NC worst sufferer of gun culture in J&K: Omar
