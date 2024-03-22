MS Dhoni rocks cricketing world by shock captaincy handover to Ruturaj Gaikwad over breakfast

MS Dhoni, the legendary CSK skipper who has led the franchise to numerous title triumphs sent shockwaves across the cricketing world recently when he made the surprise announcement to handover the captaincy reigns to in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad over breakfast.

In a major twist that nobody saw coming, the Chennai Super Kings talisman gathered his teammates and support staff together at the breakfast table and dropped the bombshell that he would be stepping down as captain, passing the armband to Gaikwad with immediate effect. Word of the surreal development was later confirmed to the CSK management by Dhoni himself in a morning phonecall.

Gaikwad, still fresh from winning the Orange Cap in the previous edition, emerged as the future captain that CSK have been grooming according to CEO Kasi Vishwanathan. Fleming also endorsed the decision, stating that lessons were learned from the botched changeover to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022, meaning the franchise is now better prepared to navigate the transition period.

Known for his calm demeanour and big match temperament, Gaikwad has been impressing the CSK brass for several seasons now with his skill and leadership potential both on and off the field. It is believed Dhoni took the 27-year-old under his wing during a Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, tutoring him in the captaincy arts and anointing him as the chosen one.

With Gaikwad fully aware he was being lined up to succeed Dhoni one day, the franchise legend sprang one final surprise, fasttracking the change of guard earlier than expected. Nonetheless, CSK fans need not fret – their talisman Dhoni will still be around to guide Ruturaj Gaikwad and the team, having identified him as the man to take CSK forward into a post-Dhoni future.

A new era now dawns for CSK with a new young leader at the helm, though the reassuring presence of the great MS Dhoni will still be close at hand in this transition period. It's sure to be an exciting campaign as Gaikwad steps boldly out of Dhoni's giant footsteps to forge his own captaincy path.