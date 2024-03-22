Priyanshu Rajawat’s Remarkable Speed Secures Quarterfinal Spot in Swiss Open Badminton

Priyanshu Rajawat packed off Chinese Lan Xi Lei 21-14, 21-13 to make the Swiss Open quarterfinals.

Priyanshu Rajawat has been like a blur on the badminton courts of Basel these last two days.

Picked out by Pullela Gopichand at a scouting camp in Madhya Pradesh well before he turned 10, and solely for his foot and hand-speed, the 22-year-old from Dhar is making his sheer pace count. On Thursday, he packed off Chinese Lan Xi Lei 21-14, 21-13 to make the Swiss Open quarterfinals. But the youngster, known for his conventional stick smashes, has been increasingly using the cross-angles on the backhand, with whiplash speed, to hurry opponents.