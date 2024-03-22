Search
SportsPriyanshu Rajawat's Remarkable Speed Secures Quarterfinal Spot in Swiss Open Badminton
Sports

Priyanshu Rajawat’s Remarkable Speed Secures Quarterfinal Spot in Swiss Open Badminton

By: Northlines

Date:

Priyanshu Rajawat packed off Chinese Lan Xi Lei 21-14, 21-13 to make the Swiss Open quarterfinals.

Priyanshu Rajawat has been like a blur on the badminton courts of Basel these last two days.

Picked out by Pullela Gopichand at a scouting camp in Madhya Pradesh well before he turned 10, and solely for his foot and hand-speed, the 22-year-old from Dhar is making his sheer pace count. On Thursday, he packed off Chinese Lan Xi Lei 21-14, 21-13 to make the Swiss Open quarterfinals. But the youngster, known for his conventional stick smashes, has been increasingly using the cross-angles on the backhand, with whiplash speed, to hurry opponents.

Previous article
MS Dhoni rocks cricketing world by shock captaincy handover to Ruturaj Gaikwad over breakfast
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

MS Dhoni rocks cricketing world by shock captaincy handover to Ruturaj Gaikwad over breakfast

Northlines Northlines -
MS Dhoni, the legendary CSK skipper who has led...

North Korea vs Japan World Cup qualifier moved to neutral venue due to security issues

Northlines Northlines -
The high-stakes World Cup qualifier between North Korea and...

Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed new CSK captain as MS Dhoni era comes to an end

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 21: Ruturaj Gaikwad Takes Over the...

Domestic Cricketers Demand Pay Hike and Reform to motivte players to prioritize Ranji Trophy

Northlines Northlines -
The debate around improving conditions for domestic cricketers in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

MS Dhoni rocks cricketing world by shock captaincy handover to Ruturaj...

India Witnesses Huge Decline in Population Growth as Fertility Rate Plummets...

Potential Health Benefits and Risks of Cooking Solely with Olive Oil