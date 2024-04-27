Cyber Police Kashmir Recovers 30 Smartphones, Returned To Owners

Srinagar, April 27: As many as 30 missing mobile phones, which were recovered recently, were handed over to their owners by the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, police said.

The smart phones worth lakhs of rupees were handed over to the owners at the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar.



The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar is now accepting applications and reports from the general public regarding missing cell phones.

Police said a dedicated technical team of the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has been relentless in their efforts and successful in tracing 30 missing smartphones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees.

In addition to tracing missing mobile phones, the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, continues to assist citizens with various technological challenges encountered in their daily lives, including addressing online frauds, scams and other cyber-related crimes reported on a routine basis.

Under the guidance of the Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, the Cyber Police Kashmir has also initiated various awareness campaigns and programs to educate the public about contemporary online frauds and scams.

The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar strongly advised the general public against sharing bank details, account information, personal details, OTPs, or any sensitive information with anyone.

The efforts of the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar have been widely appreciated by the general public, who acknowledge and applaud their role in providing valuable services to the community, the police statement said.