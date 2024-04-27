back to top
Search
IndiaIndiGo’s Ahmedabad-Bound Plane Returns To Delhi Airport Due To Glitch
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

IndiGo’s Ahmedabad-Bound Plane Returns To Delhi Airport Due To Glitch

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 27: An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Ahmedabad returned to the capital on Saturday afternoon due to an issue with the landing gear, according to a source.
The plane, operating the flight 6E 129, landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 1440 hours. There were around 170 people onboard, the source said.
The source said the plane had to return due to landing gear issue and that an emergency was declared for the flight. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo. (Agencies)

Previous article
Cyber Police Kashmir Recovers 30 Smartphones, Returned To Owners
Next article
Will Not Fight LS Polls If NC Gets INDIA Bloc To Publicly Commit To Restore Article 370: Sajad Lone
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Will Not Fight LS Polls If NC Gets INDIA Bloc To Publicly Commit To Restore Article 370: Sajad Lone

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 27: Challenging the abrogation of Article 370...

Cyber Police Kashmir Recovers 30 Smartphones, Returned To Owners

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, April 27: As many as 30 missing mobile...

HC Ask Centre To Decide Representation To Include Women In Armed Forces Through CDS Exam

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 27: The Delhi High Court has...

All Have To Move Together To Seek Redressal Of Problems: Mehbooba Mufti

Northlines Northlines -
POONCH/JAMMU, Apr 27: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Will Not Fight LS Polls If NC Gets INDIA Bloc To...

Cyber Police Kashmir Recovers 30 Smartphones, Returned To Owners

HC Ask Centre To Decide Representation To Include Women In Armed...