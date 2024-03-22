Nora Fatehi Shares How She Toughened Up to Thrive in Bollywood: ‘I Won’t Let the Industry Bring Me Down’

Nora Fatehi says she's seen her actor friends go through depression when things don't work out for them, and to stay away from that kind of negativity, she does several different projects, all at once.

Nora Fatehi acts in films, judges dance reality shows, produces music videos and has a vibrant social media persona. The actor, who'll be seen in Kunal Kemmu‘s Madgaon Express, has opened up about how she's had to develop a thick skin to survive in the industry and on social media.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Nora spoke about how the industry can typecast people but she doesn't blame anyone, and continues to work on herself and on several projects all at once to not let the pressure get to her. She explains how she has seen her actor friends going through depression if their films didn't work at the box office or if they cannot find work regularly.