The Physical Toll of Stress: High Blood Pressure and Indigestion Explained

In the digital age, stress has become a common factor for everyone. While it pertains to mental exhaustion, chronic stress can translate into physical effects.

Prolonged stress triggers responses in the body, including increased heart rate, tense muscles, and shallow breathing. It could also weaken the immune system, raise blood pressure, and lead to headaches, digestive issues, and sleep disturbances.