Search
HealthThe Physical Toll of Stress: High Blood Pressure and Indigestion Explained
Health

The Physical Toll of Stress: High Blood Pressure and Indigestion Explained

By: Northlines

Date:

Prolonged stress triggers responses in the body, including increased heart rate, tense muscles, and shallow breathing.

In the digital age, stress has become a common factor for everyone. While it pertains to mental exhaustion, chronic stress can translate into physical effects.

Prolonged stress triggers responses in the body, including increased heart rate, tense muscles, and shallow breathing. It could also weaken the immune system, raise blood pressure, and lead to headaches, digestive issues, and sleep disturbances.

Previous article
Nora Fatehi Shares How She Toughened Up to Thrive in Bollywood: ‘I Won’t Let the Industry Bring Me Down’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India Witnesses Huge Decline in Population Growth as Fertility Rate Plummets Over 70 Years

Northlines Northlines -
India's Population Growth Slows Down Drastically Over Seven Decades...

This Unnoticed Skin Condition Among Diabetics Can Predict Hidden Liver Damage

Northlines Northlines -
With diabetes on the rise in India, identifying associated...

Gene Therapy Offers First Treatment For Rare Children’s Disease MLD At $4.25 Million Cost

Northlines Northlines -
A revolutionary new gene therapy has broken price barriers,...

India and world fails to achieve WHO’s 2020 TB targets but progress seen | The Tribune Health

Northlines Northlines -
A new global study analyzing tuberculosis burden data has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nora Fatehi Shares How She Toughened Up to Thrive in Bollywood:...

Priyanshu Rajawat’s Remarkable Speed Secures Quarterfinal Spot in Swiss Open Badminton

MS Dhoni rocks cricketing world by shock captaincy handover to Ruturaj...