India Witnesses Huge Decline in Population Growth as Fertility Rate Plummets Over 70 Years

India's Population Growth Slows Down Drastically Over Seven Decades As Fertility Rate Declines Sharply

India has experienced a massive shift in its fertility rates over the past seven decades according to a new study. Data shows that India's total fertility rate dropped significantly from 6.2 children per woman in 1950 to just under 2 in 2021. Experts project this downward trend to continue with rates falling to 1.29 by 2050 and 1.04 by 2100.

The global research published in The Lancet reveals that worldwide fertility rates have halved over the same time period going from an average of 4.5 children per woman in 1950 to just 2.2 in 2021. All indications point toward further drops in fertility globally with projections of 1.8 by 2050 and 1.6 by 2100.