back to top
Search
JammuMoto g64 5G goes on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in, &...
JammuJammu Kashmir

Moto g64 5G goes on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in, & other stores at just Rs. 15,999

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

Tawi:  Motorola, 's best## 5G smartphone brand recently launched segment's best 5G all-rounder the moto g64 5G, with the segment's best features like segment's only in-built 12GBRAM + 256GB Storage, shake-free 50MP OIS Camera with Quad Pixel Technology and a massive 6000mAh Battery along with other amazing features like 120Hz 6.5” Full HD+ Display, highest 14 5G bands with VoNR support and 's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor makes it segment's more powerful# 5G smartphone in the segment. It's 12GB+256GB variant is available at just Rs. 15,999* with offers and is also available in 8GB+128B variant at just Rs. 13,999* with offers. The smartphone goes on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola. in and leading retail stores across India.The moto g64 5G features the segment's best and only 12GB + 256GB – in built RAM and storage under 17k. It comes with an additional RAM boost** of up to 24GB which is again the highest in the segment. The moto g64 5G storage can be further upgraded to 1TB with a microSD card.This disruptive smartphone also features the Segment's best 50MP OIS shake free Camera with Quad Pixel Technology that captures incredibly clear, ultra stable and blur free and smoother videos even in the low light. The second camera in the rear is an 8MP Ultrawide + Macro vision & Depth camera which gives the users very different experiences.

Previous article
Byju Raveendran raised debt to pay March salaries
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar Lauds Army-Police Joint Training To Enhance Operational Synergy

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 23: The Northern Command Army Commander Lieutenant...

‘Our Religion Does Not Tell Us To Look Down At Other Religions’: Farooq Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 23: Launching a vitriolic attack on Prime...

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for traffic after landslide at Gangroo

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 22: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for...

DPAP announces candidate from Srinagar LS Seat

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 22: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Byju Raveendran raised debt to pay March salaries

FSSAI launches probe into MDH and Everest products

Ensure children up to 12 yrs are allocated seats with their...