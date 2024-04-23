Moto g64 5G goes on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in, & other stores at just Rs. 15,999

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: Motorola, India's best## 5G smartphone brand recently launched segment's best 5G all-rounder the moto g64 5G, with the segment's best features like segment's only in-built 12GBRAM + 256GB Storage, shake-free 50MP OIS Camera with Quad Pixel Technology and a massive 6000mAh Battery along with other amazing features like 120Hz 6.5” Full HD+ Display, highest 14 5G bands with VoNR support and World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor makes it segment's more powerful# 5G smartphone in the segment. It's 12GB+256GB variant is available at just Rs. 15,999* with offers and is also available in 8GB+128B variant at just Rs. 13,999* with offers. The smartphone goes on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola. in and leading retail stores across India.The moto g64 5G features the segment's best and only 12GB + 256GB – in built RAM and storage under 17k. It comes with an additional RAM boost** of up to 24GB which is again the highest in the segment. The moto g64 5G storage can be further upgraded to 1TB with a microSD card.This disruptive smartphone also features the Segment's best 50MP OIS shake free Camera with Quad Pixel Technology that captures incredibly clear, ultra stable and blur free photos and smoother videos even in the low light. The second camera in the rear is an 8MP Ultrawide + Macro vision & Depth camera which gives the users very different experiences.