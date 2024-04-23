back to top
Search
IndiaEven listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Cong rule: PM Modi
India

Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Cong rule: PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

Jaipur, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sharpened his attack on the Congress, saying it is difficult to follow one's faith under the party and again accused it of hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch people's wealth and distribute it among “select” people.

Reffering to the ‘redistribution of wealth' remarks made by him at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, the prime minister said it has angered the Congress and INDI Alliance so much that they have started “abusing” Modi everywhere

“I have put forth the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your wealth and distribute it among the ‘select' people,” he said at a rally in Tonk.

“Two-three days ago, I exposed this vote bank of Congress as appeasement politics; this has angered Congress and its INDI Alliance so much that they have started abusing Modi everywhere,” he said while asking “why the Congress is scared of the truth and hiding its policies”.

“It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that X-ray of wealth will be done,” he said, adding, “When Modi exposed the secret, your hidden agenda came out and you are trembling”.

The prime minister also charged that it is difficult to follow one's faith under Congress rule.

“Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Congress rule,” he said.

His remarks come on a day when the country is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti.

 

Previous article
Moto g64 5G goes on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in, & other stores at just Rs. 15,999
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Byju Raveendran raised debt to pay March salaries

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent Edtech firm Think and Learn, owner of...

FSSAI launches probe into MDH and Everest products

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)...

Ensure children up to 12 yrs are allocated seats with their parents in flight: DGCA tells Airlines

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent New Dellhi, Apr 23: Aviation watchdog DGCA...

India Not For One Community; Uniformity In Religion, Language, Dress Code Won’t Work: JNU VC

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Apr 23: Uniformity in religion, language and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Moto g64 5G goes on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in,...

Byju Raveendran raised debt to pay March salaries

FSSAI launches probe into MDH and Everest products