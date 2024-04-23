back to top
Terror module member handled by Pak-based operatives held in Punjab
Terror module member handled by Pak-based operatives held in Punjab

CHANDIGARH, Apr 23:   police has arrested a member of a terror module who was allegedly being handled by Pakistan-based operatives, police said on Tuesday.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations reveal that the accused was tasked to carry out target killing in the and region to create fear and unrest.

Pakistan-based operatives were allegedly handling the accused, the DGP said.

“Acting swiftly in an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence (of Punjab police) #Jalandhar averts target killings planned by cross-border operatives. One member of the terror module arrested with a #Chinese pistol and cartridges,” he wrote in a post on X. (AGEN

Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Cong rule: PM Modi
