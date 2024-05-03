Tanishqunveils its grand new store in Jammu

Jammu Tawi: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has launched its grand new store in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir. The brand new store was inaugurated by Kalyani Seshadri, Head of Customer Experience, Pan India and Mr. Arun Kumar, Regional Business Manager, North 2 . As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering an irresistible offer wherein customers can get a free gold coin on every purchase*. The offer is valid from 3″ May to 5th May, 2024. The store is located at Ground floor, near Garden Estate, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, pin code- 180012

Spanning across 3000q. ft.,the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across dazzling gold, stunning diamonds, kundan and polki. The store proudly presents Tanisha's exclusive festive collection,

‘Dharohar,drawing inspiration from the heirloom artefacts from the eras gone by, and

‘Alekhya', inspired by the indigenous heritage art forms celebrating today's woman as the ‘karigar of her life. The store is also equipped with a stunning and versatile range of contemporary daily wear jewellery

‘GlamDays'along with a modern, contemporary and lightweight jewellery collection ‘String It.

Furthermore, the store houses a beautifulcollection of ‘Dogris' , alongside accommodating stunning jewellery pieces from ‘Rivaah', a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is meticulously crafted to align with the fashion preferences of women from various regions across India and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. Arun Kumar, Regional Business Manager, North 2, Tanishq said, “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest Second store in the city of Jammu, and marking our 3d store in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. As a beloved jewellery brand nationwide, our foremost goal has always been to provide exceptional customer service to our esteemed customers. Our unwavering dedication is to maintain the Tanisha legacy, ensuring a delightful shopping experience for all occasions, conveniently available in one place. This expansion represents another stride towards that objective.

Tanishq presents an awe-inspiring array of jewellery pieces suitable for every individual and occasion. Our store showcases a stunning collection of jewellery designs in gold, diamonds, kundan, polki, daily wear jewellery and contemporary styles, catering to the varied preferences of our clientele. We eagerly await the residents of Jammu to explore the meticulously curated offerings awaiting them in this splendid store.”

The Launch Ceremony was attended by all major business organisations of Jammu including Chamber of Commerce and Industries lead by the President Mr. Arun Gupta and FICCI FLO J & K chapter lead by its Chairperson Mrs. Ruchika Gupta.