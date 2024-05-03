Harpic and News18’s ‘Mission SwachhtaAurPaani’ marks 1400 days of promoting nationwide hygiene awareness

Jammu Tawi: In a shift that once seemed unthinkable, discussing toilets has become a regular part of conversations nationwide. Mission Swachhta Aur Paani campaign, a collaborative effort by Harpic and News 18, has been at the forefront of this change, marking over 1400 days of continuous engagement. A first-of-its-kind awareness campaign, the initiative normalized discussions on good toilet behavior across the country, touching millions of citizens, and bringing together leaders from all walks of life. Integrating culture, comedy, muppets, technology, music and education, Harpic Mission SwachhtaAurPaani recently celebrated the completion of its third edition, setting the stage for scaling it up in future. The milestone coincided with the 10-year anniversary of Prime Minister NarendraModi's ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission.

The celebration saw participation from Mission SwachhtaAurPaani campaign ambassador, Akshay Kumar; Hon'ble Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat&MansukhMandaviya; Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, EknathShinde, and other prominent figures advocating for a safe and healthy Bharat.

Aligned with the Swachh Bharat Mission and UN's Sustainable Development Goals, Harpic& News18's Mission SwachhtaAurPaani has united various stakeholders – policy makers, cultural icons, celebrities, thought leaders, development sector professionals, water and public health experts, and academia. A stand-up by Gaurav Kapoor, a song about health and sanitation by Grammy winner Ricky Kej, a message by Akshay Kumar and a short film like ‘Kar Lo KarmonKaUddhar' appeal to common people, make them think, and inspire behavior and attitudinal shift.

Highlighting the significance of a SwachhSamaj for elevating India's standing, Akshay Kumar said, “A clean society is the foundation of a healthier and better nation. Mission SwachhtaAurPaani has evolved into a ‘Jan Andolan' (people's movement) for sanitation security and focused on building awareness for right to dignity. I urge each one of you to continue supporting us and join us to drive advocacy for clean toilets to build a cleaner India.”

Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, emphasized the lasting impact of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, asserting, “India has witnessed a revolutionary transformation in sanitation and hygiene. Over one lakh villages have been declared completely clean based on various parameters. Our persistent efforts under the SwachhtaAbhiyan are poised to significantly elevate both the National Health Index and GPI.”

Hon'ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, MansukhMandaviya, highlighted the critical role of good sanitation in maintaining good health, crediting the Swachh Bharat Mission for spreading the message of health and hygiene nationwide. He commended the Prime Minister for ensuring dignity for women, sanitation workers, marginalized communities, and others through this campaign.

During the celebration, Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs & Partnerships – SOA, Reckitt, said, “Since its inception, Harpic Mission AvinashKaul, CEO Network18 (Broadcast) & MD of A + E Networks, expressed pride in spearheading a high-impact campaign on toilet-appropriate behavior, reaching millions across India over the past three years.

“As India strives towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047', establishing itself as a developed global power, our commitment as a responsible media organization to support and contribute to this goal is unwavering. Through initiatives like Mission SwachhtaAurPaani, we are dedicated to promoting mass social awareness programs with a transformative agenda. Network18 will continue to encourage efforts for a Swachh and Swasth Bharat,” he said.