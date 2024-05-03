Samsung eyes Rs 10,000 cr sales from TV business in India

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, is aiming to hit the INR 10,000 crore sales milestone for its television business in India, with the launch of its 2024 lineup of AI televisions. According to analysts, no television brand has achieved this significant milestone in India so far.“With the launch of our new range of AI-powered 8K Neo QLEDs, 4K Neo QLEDs and OLED TVs, we are confident of driving our revenues and extending our market leadership in India this year. In 2024, we are looking at achieving a milestone of INR 10000 crore in revenue from our TV business in India. Our Neo QLED 8K AI TVs promise an immersive viewing experience with lifelike picture quality and premium audio,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India. Citing data from research firm Omdia, Samsung said it is India's number one television brand with 21% volume market share as of 2023. Samsung said it is the biggest TV brand in India for the last five years, according to Omdia. The newly-launched Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and glare-free OLED TVs come with transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), helping improve consumers' lifestyles, Samsung said. The new AI-powered Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs redefine the home entertainment experience and offer new innovations across accessibility, sustainability and enhanced security with the power of AI.Samsung's new AI-powered televisions come with several AI features such as AI Picture Technology, AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro.