MOS Jitendra Singh perceives LG Manoj Sinha of insensitivity towards Militants targeted employees in Kashmir valley

R. S. Gill

Jammu Tawi, Dec 26:

The agitating Kashmiri Pandit employees and Jammuite employees working in Kashmir

valley get a new impetus to their demands with Central Minister in PMO Jitendra Singh

supporting them by advising the Centre’s nominee the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu

Kashmir to address their issues with sensitivities. The Minister who was on a visit to Jammu

said, “Human life is precious and invaluable and even if a single life is at stake, a dozen

offices can be shut,” adding that the issue be resolved with all sensitivities.

What the Union Minister told media is in total contradiction to what the LG, Manoj Sinha

declared on December 21 in a function at Jammu, “Which office will function or shut is to be

decided by the Administration and its not for others to tell. They (agitating employees) have

been given sufficient breathing time (after the killing incidents) and now they cannot be paid

salaries sitting at homes since they are the Kashmir Division employees and cannot be

brought to Jammu. We have agreed to most of their demands and made ample administrative

and security arrangements for them. We have also constituted a committee to suggest some

workable solution to the issue. They should understand the message loud and clear.”

By supporting the agitating employees, the Minister in PMO has joined the stream of political

leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others who have been questioning the

Administrative claims of a better security situation in the valley.

The Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina and

Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari also supported the demand of the protesting employees for their

adjustment for the time being within Jammu Division keeping in view the security threat to

their lives in Kashmir.

Some political observers attributed the respective stands taken on the employees' security by

the opposition leaders to their politics, they, however, are amused at the timing of the

Minister’s open comments which in a way held the LG’s Administration insensitive by

saying “iss Vishaye ko Samvedhensheelta se address kiya jana chahiye.” While supporting a

public cause is fine, however, such public comments by the union minister in PMO against

the LG’s stand would further isolate the latter in eyes of people. A question being discussed –

Is the minister genuinely concerned for the agitating employees or is there some suppressed

feeling that prompted the Minister for his public comments on the functioning of the LG’s

Administration remains a question open to speculation?

The LG’s Administration, virtually the Central rule in Jammu Kashmir, is now up against

sympathies and support from various political quarters including those on the right side of

power, which could be instrumental in building considerable pressure on LG Manoj Sinha to

walk step further towards some amicable solution in wake of upcoming G20 event in

Kashmir.

The offsprings of Kashmiri Pandit migrants appointed under the Prime Minister’s

Employment Package and locals of Jammu province appointed against reserved posts in

Kashmir, have been facing the terrorists’ onslaught of targeted killings. Kashmir valley has

been witnessing a series of targeted killings since October last year. Many of the victims have

been migrant workers, Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus.

In October last year, there were back-to-back killings of seven civilians in five days – the

victims were a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh, and two migrant Hindus. In May, terrorists shot dead

36-year-old Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee in his Office in Budgam. The fresh

spate of killings triggered a wave of protests by the minority community questioning the

central government of pushing them as fodder for terrorists.

The fear forced these employees to flee their places of postings across the Kashmir valley

thereby putting a question mark on the prevailing security situation as against the claims of

the Centre and local administration. The employees have been holding protest demonstrations

for the last few months in the town and their latest venue of protest is BJP’s Headquarter at

Trikuta Nagar Jammu which coincidently is situated in front of the Minister’s bungalow.

The contradictory perceptions about the security situation in Kashmir have and will shake the

confidence of the people over the claims and counter-claims about the restoration of peace in

the valley.