Terrifying Moment: Express Train Derails Near New Jalpaiguri, Injuries Reported

Kolkata, Jun 17: At least two rear compartments of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday after a goods train collided with it near New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal, a senior railway official said.
The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division said unconfirmed reports suggest that a few persons may have been injured in the accident.

The two rear compartments were derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, he said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said: “Shocked to learn, , about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train.
“DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”
The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred around 9 am, the railway official said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

